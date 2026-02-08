Exclusive: Aston Villa join chase for Boro wonderkid as Premier League interest grows

Aston Villa have now entered the race to track Middlesbrough teenage striker Cruz Ibeh, with the highly-rated youngster continuing to attract strong Premier League attention ahead of the summer window.

The 17-year-old forward is regarded as one of the most exciting attacking prospects emerging from English academy football and has already caught the eye with his rapid development and clinical finishing at youth level.

Ontheminute.com understands Aston Villa have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in closely monitoring the situation, while Liverpool and Manchester City are also aware of his progress.

Middlesbrough remain determined to keep hold of the striker after handing him a professional contract earlier this season.

Ibeh is viewed internally as a future first-team option at the Riverside, but growing top-flight interest means Boro could face increasing pressure if bids arrive later this year.