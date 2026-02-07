Exclusive: Arsenal enter race for Brazilian teen sensation as Euro interest grows

Arsenal are keeping close tabs on highly-rated Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt, with Europe’s elite circling the teenage defender.

Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen have all been linked with the young defender in recent weeks.

Ontheminute.com understands that Arsenal scouts have been monitoring the 18-year-old following his rapid rise into Sao Paulo’s senior setup, impressed by his maturity, athleticism and comfort on the ball. The Gunners view Bosshardt as a long-term project with significant upside.

The Brazilian club recently moved quickly to secure his future, extending his contract until 2029 and dramatically increasing his release clause amid mounting overseas interest.

Bosshardt, already capped at youth level and trusted in first-team action, is regarded as one of the most promising young full-backs in South America.

While an immediate move is unlikely, Arsenal’s entry into the race further underlines the growing belief that Bosshardt could become one of the next breakout stars to make the jump to European football.