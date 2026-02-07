Exclusive: Newcastle United join Leeds United in tracking Borussia Dortmund ace

Newcastle United have joined Leeds United in closely monitoring Borussia Dortmund’s Swedish star Daniel Svensson ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are continuing to scan Europe for versatile young players capable of adapting quickly to Premier League demands.

Sweden and Borussia Dortmund defender Daniel Svensson. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United scouts have been keeping regular tabs on Svensson, viewing the 23-year-old as a long-term option who can operate both at left-back and in central midfield.

His athletic profile, tactical intelligence and composure in possession have stood out during his Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season.

Svensson’s rapid rise has also been reflected at international level, with the Swede establishing himself in the national team picture. Dortmund remain relaxed about his future, with the player tied down on a long-term deal, but interest from England continues to grow.

With Leeds United already monitoring his progress, Newcastle’s involvement adds further momentum to a potential summer transfer battle for one of Sweden’s most promising exports.