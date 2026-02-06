Real Madrid prepare €50m move for Chelsea, Man Utd and Newcastle Utd target

Real Madrid have surged into pole position in the race to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, with the Spanish giants ready to back their interest with a major financial push.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young midfield talents after a breakthrough season in the Eredivisie, attracting attention from across the continent.

Spanish outlet Fichajes report that Madrid are prepared to offer close to €50 million to secure the Dutch star, underlining how highly he is rated inside the club.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are also monitoring Smit closely, with Premier League scouts impressed by his composure, passing range and tactical intelligence.

AZ Alkmaar are aware interest is growing rapidly and could be forced into talks if a bid of that scale arrives.

With Europe’s elite now circling, Smit looks set to become one of the standout transfer sagas of the upcoming windows.