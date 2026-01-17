Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart keeping tabs on Brazilian defender

Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart are monitoring highly-rated Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt, despite the teenager committing his future to the Brazilian giants.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Premier League side and the Bundesliga outfit remain impressed by the 18-year-old’s rapid rise and are keeping close tabs on his development.

Sao Paulo recently moved to protect their asset by extending Bosshardt’s contract until December 2029 and significantly increasing his release clause.

The academy graduate is already part of the senior set-up and has featured this season as cover on the left flank, earning praise for his composure and athleticism.

Bosshardt’s progress has not gone unnoticed in Europe, with scouts tracking him closely after standout youth performances.

While any move now looks difficult following his new deal, Forest and Stuttgart are expected to stay alert as the race for one of South America’s brightest young full-backs gathers pace.