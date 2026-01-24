Exclusive: Aston Villa join Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart in race for teen sensation

Aston Villa have joined Nottingham Forest and Stuttgart in keeping a close eye on Sao Paulo left-back Nicolas Bosshardt, despite the teenager recently signing a new long-term contract in Brazil.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa’s recruitment team are tracking the 18-year-old’s progress closely after his rapid rise into Sao Paulo’s senior set-up.

The highly-rated defender has already attracted strong European interest, prompting the Brazilian club to extend his deal until 2029 and increase his release clause.

Bosshardt is viewed as one of the most promising young full-backs in South America, with his athleticism and maturity beyond his years catching the attention of scouts.

While any immediate move looks unlikely following his new contract, Villa are believed to be positioning themselves for a potential future swoop.

With Forest and Stuttgart also monitoring the situation, competition is building for a player many see as a long-term star in the making.