Coventry could make permanent swoop for Brighton youngster if promotion is secured

Coventry City are weighing up a permanent move for their on-loan Brighton goalkeeper, Carl Rushworth, but only if they reach the Premier League.

According to The Sun, the Sky Blues are ready to explore a deal in the summer, with the shot-stopper valued at around £10million by Brighton.

Rushworth has been one of the stars of Frank Lampard’s surprise Championship leaders, keeping nine clean sheets already this season as Coventry push for top-flight football.

The England U21 keeper has just one year left on his Brighton contract, despite never making a first-team debut.

He has spent time on loan at Walsall, Lincoln, Swansea and Hull, and Brighton previously rejected a £7million offer from Ipswich in 2024.

It is understood the player would prefer a permanent move to Coventry rather than returning to Brighton at the end of the season.