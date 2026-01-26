Millwall enter race for Brighton winger as loan battle heats up

Millwall have stepped up their January business by joining the chase for Brighton winger Tommy Watson, with the Championship promotion race adding urgency to the deal.

The 19-year-old is expected to be made available on loan, and interest is quickly gathering pace as clubs look to strengthen before the window closes.

Hull City, Derby County and Preston North End are already monitoring the situation, and Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that Millwall are now firmly in the mix.

The Lions are pushing for extra attacking depth as Alex Neil looks to maintain their place inside the play-off spots.

Watson moved to Brighton from Sunderland last summer and has caught the eye in limited opportunities, showing pace, direct running and end product.

With regular minutes hard to come by on the south coast, a Championship switch could appeal to all parties as the race for his signature intensifies.