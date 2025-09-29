Hull City, Derby County and Preston eye former Sunderland winger

Hull City, Derby County and Preston North End are among the clubs considering a January move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Tommy Watson.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the 19-year-old is attracting strong Championship interest ahead of the winter window.

Watson, who joined Brighton from Sunderland earlier this year, is regarded as one of England’s brightest young prospects. He scored the decisive goal in Sunderland’s play-off final victory over Sheffield United before linking up with the Seagulls.

Since moving to the Amex, Tommy Watson has featured in the Carabao Cup, contributing one goal and two assists, but he is yet to make a Premier League appearance.

With competition for places limiting his game time, a loan move could benefit both club and player, while offering Hull, Derby or Preston an exciting attacking option.