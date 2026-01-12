Aston Villa and Spurs circle as West Ham star eyes January escape

Lucas Paqueta could be heading for a dramatic January exit as the West Ham midfielder weighs up his future amid growing interest from home and abroad.

The Brazilian has been left out of recent matchday plans, adding fuel to speculation that a move could be imminent as the transfer window approaches.

West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Photo by Shutterstock.

According to talkSPORT, Paqueta is open to leaving the London Stadium, with Flamengo keen on bringing him back to Brazil.

However, Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham are also closely monitoring the situation as they assess potential midfield reinforcements.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is understood to want the playmaker to stay as the Hammers battle near the foot of the table.

But with confidence fragile and Paqueta seeking a fresh challenge, a winter switch could quickly gather momentum.