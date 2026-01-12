Middlesbrough join Bristol City in making moves for Aston Villa youngster

Middlesbrough have launched a move to sign Aston Villa youngster Finley Munroe, but face fierce competition from Championship rivals Bristol City.

The highly-rated left-back has caught the eye during an impressive loan spell at Swindon, making him one of the hottest young defenders on the market this month.

According to the Northern Echo, both Boro and Bristol City have submitted offers believed to be around £350,000, with one bid including a future sell-on clause.

Villa are weighing up whether to cash in, while Munroe’s camp awaits clarity on personal terms.

Boro see the 20-year-old as a long-term solution following recent defensive injuries.

Munroe has already tasted senior football in Europe and the Premier League, boosting his appeal.