Preston North End set to land young playmaker despite Crystal Palace interest

Preston North End are closing in on a major coup after moving to snap up Cork City youngster Cathal O’Sullivan.

The 18-year-old playmaker is set to continue his recovery in England as the Lilywhites edge towards sealing a deal for one of Ireland’s brightest prospects.

Big clubs have been circling for months, with Premier League side Crystal Palace strongly linked before injury delayed any move.

According to the Irish Examiner, Preston have now surged into pole position after long-term scouting and recent talks accelerated.

O’Sullivan has trained with the Championship side and is believed to have agreed personal terms on a multi-year contract.

The creative midfielder is expected to return to action later this spring, with Preston already planning for his impact next season.

Palace remain admirers, but Deepdale look set to win the race for the teenage star.