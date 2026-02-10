Leeds Utd, Everton, Bournemouth, West Ham and Crystal Palace target Fulham star as summer exit looms

Fulham winger Harry Wilson is emerging as one of the Premier League’s most in-demand attacking options, with several clubs lining up potential moves if he becomes available.

The Wales international has been one of Fulham’s most consistent performers this season, combining creativity with goals and versatility across the front line.

With his contract situation unresolved and time running down, interest is intensifying as clubs prepare early summer strategies.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Bournemouth, Everton and Leeds United are all monitoring Wilson closely.

The 28-year-old has delivered strong output this campaign, averaging a goal contribution roughly every two games, which has pushed him high onto multiple recruitment shortlists.

Fulham remain keen to extend his stay, but uncertainty around long-term plans means rival Premier League clubs are positioning themselves for a potential move if negotiations stall.