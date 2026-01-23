Juventus, Aston Villa and Man Utd target yet to hand in transfer request at Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner insists that Jean-Philippe Mateta is yet to hand in a transfer request at the club.

Mateta has been strongly linked with the likes of Juventus, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have suggested in recent days that the French international wants to leave Crystal Palace and even some have suggested that the striker had handed in a transfer request.

Glasner now denies that Mateta has handed in a transfer request and also insists that there have yet to be any formal bids for the player.

“He didn’t hand a transfer request and we have received no bid right now,” Glasner said.

“I speak with many players about different topics but they deserve is that I don’t tell it publicly.

“Every player there is a price where a club says, okay, evaluating the whole situation – age, contract duration – and a price where the club agrees to a deal. But again there’s no bid come in and he didn’t hand in a transfer request, so he will play on Sunday.”