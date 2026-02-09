Man Utd ponder swoop for £100m Newcastle Utd star

Manchester United are stepping up plans for a major summer midfield overhaul, with Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali emerging as a prime candidate to replace Casemiro.

The Italian international is admired for his composure, passing range and tactical discipline, making him an attractive long-term solution at Old Trafford as the club prepares for a new era in midfield.

According to The Telegraph, Tonali is firmly on United’s shortlist, although Newcastle United would demand a fee close to £100 million to even consider negotiations.

The midfielder’s agent has also hinted that the player could reassess his future depending on Champions League opportunities next season.

Newcastle United remain determined to keep Tonali, who is under contract until 2029.

However, with Europe’s elite monitoring the situation and United planning significant squad investment, the summer window could ignite another blockbuster transfer saga involving the 25-year-old.