Dyche under pressure as Forest face must-win Wolves clash

Sean Dyche could be fighting to save his job at Nottingham Forest when Wolves visit the City Ground in a crucial Premier League showdown.

A damaging home defeat would deepen relegation fears and intensify scrutiny on the Forest boss, with patience already wearing thin after another disappointing result last time out.

According to The Telegraph, Dyche’s position will come under serious review if Forest fail to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the club hovering dangerously close to the bottom three. Forest’s recent loss to Leeds has only heightened concern around momentum and direction.

While the hierarchy are reluctant to make yet another managerial change after earlier dismissals this season, slipping further down the table could force their hand.

Rivals West Ham United are closing fast, adding pressure ahead of a defining week.

Dyche insists he retains backing, but Wednesday night may prove decisive for Forest’s turbulent campaign.