Millwall join Blackburn and Hibs in race for Sheffield Wednesday striker

Millwall have surged into the race to land Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey Cadamarteri, setting up a three-club tussle for the highly-rated forward.

The 20-year-old has been one of the few bright sparks during a difficult campaign at Hillsborough, attracting growing attention as the January window gathers pace.

According to Football League World, the Lions have joined Blackburn Rovers and Hibernian in tracking Cadamarteri’s situation closely.

Alex Neil is keen to add extra firepower as Millwall push for a play-off charge, while Blackburn remain alert for attacking reinforcements and Hibs continue to monitor developments north of the border.

Sheffield Wednesday are reluctant sellers but financial pressures could force tough decisions. With bids already tested and interest building, Cadamarteri’s future is fast becoming one of the window’s hottest stories.