Exclusive: Preston join Birmingham and Leicester City in race for Sheffield Wednesday star

Preston North End have now joined the growing list of clubs tracking Sheffield Wednesday forward Charlie McNeill, with the Championship side positioning themselves for a potential summer move.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye despite a difficult campaign at Hillsborough, showing pace, work rate and a natural eye for goal.

Ontheminute.com understands Preston are closely monitoring McNeill’s situation as they plan ahead for next season.

While North End are playing the long game, Birmingham City and Leicester City are both considering whether to make January approaches for McNeill as they look to add attacking depth.

Wednesday’s financial pressures could yet force tough decisions if bids arrive this winter. However, Preston’s patient strategy may appeal if the forward becomes available later in the year.

With interest building from multiple Championship clubs, McNeill’s future is shaping up to be one of the window’s developing stories.