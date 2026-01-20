Millwall push ahead as long list of clubs track Sheffield Wednesday youngster

Bailey Cadamarteri’s future is becoming one of the more intriguing subplots of the January transfer window, with Sheffield Wednesday bracing themselves for increased interest in their young striker.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye across the EFL despite operating in difficult circumstances at Hillsborough this season.

It is understood, via The Star, that a host of clubs are keeping close tabs on Cadamarteri’s situation.

Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Charlton Athletic, Luton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Mansfield Town are all monitoring developments, while Millwall are thought to be the most proactive in exploring a possible move.

Wednesday value the Jamaica international highly after his consistent involvement in the first team, and head coach Henrik Pedersen is keen to retain his limited attacking options.

However, with bids potentially approaching the £750,000–£1m mark, the Owls may be forced into a difficult decision before the window shuts.