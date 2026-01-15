Blackburn, Norwich and Charlton ponder January swoop for Welsh forward

Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Charlton Athletic are all weighing up a January move for Wales international Tom Lawrence as interest builds around the experienced forward.

The 32-year-old has caught the eye in Australia and is now being monitored by several English clubs, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Championship trio are keeping close tabs on his situation.

All three sides are keen to add experience and attacking quality as the battle to secure Championship safety intensifies.

Lawrence is currently with Perth Glory, where he has made a strong impression despite limited appearances since leaving Rangers. His pedigree at this level, combined with his versatility across the frontline, makes him an appealing short-term option.

With a modest fee believed to be enough to secure a deal, Blackburn, Norwich and Charlton could all push ahead as the window progresses, knowing Lawrence’s know-how could prove decisive in the months ahead.