Exclusive: Birmingham and Leicester City keeping tabs on in-form Sheffield Wednesday star

Sheffield Wednesday could be forced into a tough call this month as interest ramps up in in-form forward Charlie McNeill.

The 22-year-old has been a rare bright spark at Hillsborough, chipping in with goals, assists and tireless work despite a brutal campaign for the Owls.

Ontheminute.com understands that Birmingham City and Leicester City are among the Championship sides actively monitoring McNeill’s situation, with both clubs weighing up potential moves before the window shuts.

The former Manchester City and Manchester United youngster has impressed under Henrik Pedersen, earning praise for his resilience and development after becoming a regular starter.

Wednesday’s ongoing financial uncertainty could force the club to listen to offers, even though squad depth is already stretched. With only limited loan additions permitted, any incoming bid could spark a difficult decision.

McNeill’s rise has put him firmly in the shop window and a January twist may be looming.