Sunderland in talks as Birmingham push for permanent signing

Sunderland have opened talks with Birmingham City over a potential permanent transfer for winger Patrick Roberts, as his impressive loan spell continues to turn heads in the Championship.

The Black Cats are open to a January exit, but any deal will hinge on Birmingham meeting Sunderland’s valuation for the 28-year-old.

Reports from the Northern Echo suggest discussions are ongoing, with Birmingham keen to secure Roberts on a full-time basis to free up a valuable loan slot.

The former Manchester City man has been a key figure at St Andrew’s, contributing goals and assists during the first half of the campaign.

With Roberts entering the final year of his Sunderland contract, the Wearside club retain an option to extend his deal by 12 months, strengthening their negotiating position.

A decision could arrive before the window closes, as Birmingham look to press ahead with further squad reinforcements.