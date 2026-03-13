Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea track Bournemouth midfielder

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are all monitoring Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams as interest in the American international begins to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

The energetic midfielder has recently returned from injury and quickly reminded Premier League scouts of his quality with disciplined and energetic displays in the heart of Bournemouth’s midfield.

According to TEAMtalk, the three English giants are keeping close tabs on Adams’ situation at the Vitality Stadium as they consider midfield reinforcements.

Adams joined Bournemouth in 2023 and remains under contract until 2028, placing the club in a strong negotiating position. However, his ball-winning ability, leadership and tactical discipline have made him an appealing option for top sides looking to strengthen their engine room.

Bournemouth are not under pressure to sell, but reports suggest offers in the region of £45 million could tempt the club into discussions this summer.