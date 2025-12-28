Exclusive: Aston Villa plot £15m January raid for Norway wonderkid

Aston Villa are weighing up a January bid for Viking sensation Edvin Austbo as Unai Emery hunts more firepower for the second half of the season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa, already long-term admirers of the 20-year-old winger, are now seriously considering testing Viking’s resolve with a £15million bid after fresh scouting reports and growing interest from abroad.

Austbo has just been crowned Young Player of the Year in Norway after a stunning title-winning campaign, underlining his status as one of Europe’s hottest wide prospects.

Viking know they hold a gem. Norwegian newspaper VG claim the Eliteserien champions will demand between £22million and £29million for their homegrown star, with club figures suggesting he’s worth 300–400 million kroner in today’s market.

Leverkusen have already been keeping tabs on the flying left-footer, and Villa are wary a bidding war could erupt if they don’t move early.

Leeds United and Sunderland have also been tracking the young winger this season.

With pace, end product and a growing collection of awards, Austbo fits Villa’s recruitment model perfectly and a blockbuster Premier League switch in January is looking more realistic by the day.