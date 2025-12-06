Exclusive: Leeds United join Sunderland and Brentford in race for AC Milan striker

Leeds United have become the latest club to keep tabs on AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez as interest in the 24-year-old continues to surge ahead of January.

The Mexican forward is expected to be available after a difficult spell in Serie A, with injuries and form issues pushing him towards the exit.

Sunderland and Brentford are already eyeing a move for the £17m-rated attacker, but Leeds are now monitoring the situation closely.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United are exploring forward reinforcements for the second half of the season and see Gimenez as a potential opportunity if Milan decide to cash in.

Gimenez has struggled to find consistency at the San Siro, but his talent and physical profile still attract strong interest across Europe.

With Leeds now lurking, the battle for the Mexican marksman has stepped up another level.