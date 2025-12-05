Man Utd star pushing for January exit

Kobbie Mainoo is preparing to quit Manchester United on loan in January after becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time under Ruben Amorim.

The 20-year-old England international has grown tired of sitting on the bench and wants regular football to continue his development.

According to The Athletic, Mainoo informed United in the summer that he wanted a loan move, but the club blocked it. Now, with just 171 Premier League minutes this season, the midfielder is pushing harder than ever for an escape.

United, however, may delay their decision until after the Africa Cup of Nations due to uncertainty over Bryan Mbeumo and Amad’s availability.

Mainoo has yet to start a league game this season, despite being one of the club’s brightest academy talents.

With Bayern Munich among past admirers, interest is expected to be huge if United finally open the door.