Frankfurt eye Ajax wonderkid in summer swoop plan

Eintracht Frankfurt are exploring a deal to bring Ajax starlet Sean Steur to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2026.

The highly rated 17-year-old midfielder is considered one of the brightest talents in the Ajax academy and is now attracting serious interest from Germany.

According to Sky Sports Deutschland, Frankfurt have been tracking Steur for a long time and see him as a potential option for the No.6 or No.8 role in their future midfield.

The youngster has made only limited Eredivisie minutes this season but continues to impress in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and UEFA Youth League, where he has produced five goal contributions in 16 games.

Ajax remain pleased with his development and may push to keep him, especially with his contract running until 2028.

But Frankfurt’s growing interest has sparked fears of a looming transfer battle.