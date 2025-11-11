Bundesliga clubs, Real Madrid and Man Utd in transfer war for 16-Year-Old Hertha sensation

Europe’s biggest clubs are lining up for Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn, who has become a first-team regular at just 16.

The defensive midfielder has earned rave reviews for his maturity and control in the centre of the pitch, making him one of the most talked-about prospects in German football.

According to Sky Sport Germany, Eichhorn is tied to Hertha until 2029 but can be signed next summer due to a release clause. The fee is believed to vary based on the buying club’s league and competition status, with a maximum value around €10–12 million – a bargain for Europe’s elite.

The transfer race is stacked: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are all in the hunt. Meanwhile, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also placed him on their shortlist.

Hertha still hope to keep him, especially if they secure promotion.