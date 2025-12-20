Exclusive: Everton join Newcastle, Man Utd and Frankfurt in race for Ajax prodigy

The hunt for Ajax wonderkid Sean Steur is intensifying, with Everton now joining Manchester United, Newcastle United and Eintracht Frankfurt in keeping tabs on the highly rated midfielder.

The 17-year-old is considered one of the brightest prospects in the Ajax system and is already drawing heavyweight attention across Europe.

Frankfurt have been tracking Steur for a long time, with Manchester United and Newcastle recently stepping up their scouting efforts.

Ontheminute.com now understands that Everton are also monitoring his progress as they eye long-term midfield reinforcements.

Steur has impressed in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie and UEFA Youth League, producing five goal contributions in 16 games despite limited Eredivisie minutes.

His contract runs until 2028, giving Ajax leverage, but growing Premier League interest is turning this into a full-blown transfer battle.