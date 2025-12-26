Exclusive: Man Utd join Aston Villa and Inter in race for Sassuolo star

Manchester United have now joined Aston Villa and Inter in tracking Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, piling more pressure on the Serie A side ahead of January.

Ontheminute.com revealed Villa’s growing interest alongside Inter, but we understand that United scouts have also filed glowing reports on the Bosnia and Herzegovina star after his standout displays this season.

The 22-year-old impressed again in Sassuolo’s 3-1 win at the Mapei Stadium, grabbing a goal and an assist while completely shutting down Moise Kean. His form has shifted him firmly onto the radar of Europe’s elite.

United are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements in 2026. Muharemovic’s versatility and maturity make him an attractive option.

With Sassuolo insisting they won’t entertain bids below a premium fee, and Juventus holding a 50 per cent sell-on clause, price could spark a full-blown transfer battle.