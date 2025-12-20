Exclusive: Aston Villa join Inter in race for Sassuolo star

Aston Villa are ready to muscle in on Inter Milan’s pursuit of Sassuolo sensation Tarik Muharemovic, ahead of a possible January scramble for the defender.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Premier League high-flyers have added the Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-back to their list of long-term targets.

Villa scouts have been impressed by his rapid rise in Serie A and want to keep tabs on his situation over the winter window.

Inter have monitored the 22-year-old for months as they plan their defensive rebuild. Muharemovic’s stock has soared after a string of dominant displays, including a goal and assist in Sassuolo’s 3-1 win at the Mapei Stadium.

Sassuolo won’t sell cheaply. The defender only signed permanently from Juventus last summer, with Juve holding a 50 per cent sell-on clause.

With Villa eyeing defensive reinforcements and Inter circling, a top-flight tug-of-war could erupt if Sassuolo soften their stance in January.