Exclusive: Chelsea join rivals Man Utd, Liverpool and a number of Bundesliga clubs in race for Hertha Berling wonderkid

Chelsea have now entered the transfer stampede for Hertha Berlin starlet Kennet Eichhorn – turning an already wild race into an all-out tug-of-war.

The 16-year-old midfield sensation is being hunted by Europe’s elite after breaking into Hertha’s first team this season and looking like he’s been playing men’s football for years.

Reports have previously revealed that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are all pushing hard to sign him – with Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United and Liverpool also circling.

Now Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea have joined the chase, sending scouts to keep tabs on Kennet Eichhorn’s rapid rise as they continue their strategy of hoovering up elite young talent from across Europe.

The youngster has a release clause that could be activated next summer for around £10-12m, making him one of the continent’s hottest bargain prospects.