Exclusive: Liverpool join transfer scrap for Hertha Berlin wonderkid

Liverpool have now joined the scrambling pack chasing Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Reds are keeping tabs on the 16-year-old midfield sensation, who has already become a first-team regular despite his age.

Reports have previously claimed that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are all battling to sign him, while European giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United are also in the race.

Now Liverpool have thrown their hat in the ring too, with scouts said to be “seriously impressed” by Kennet Eichhorn’s maturity and composure.

The kid has a release clause kicking in next summer – and with his price reportedly capped at around £10-12m, the chase is only just getting started.