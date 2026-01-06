Ipswich Town keeping tabs on Sheffield United star as they weigh up January options

Ipswich Town are keeping a close eye on the situation surrounding Patrick Bamford as they weigh up January options in their push for promotion.

Kieran McKenna’s side sit firmly in the automatic race and are exploring ways to add experience to an already potent attack.

According to reporter Alan Nixon, writing on his Patreon, the Tractor Boys are monitoring Bamford’s contract status at Sheffield United.

The striker signed a short-term deal in November and that agreement is due to expire this month, opening the door to potential interest.

Bamford has reignited his form in South Yorkshire, scoring five goals in 10 Championship outings.

United boss Chris Wilder is keen to extend his stay, but with admirers circling, Ipswich are alert should the situation change.