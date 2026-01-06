Barnsley, Reading, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town target former Leeds United defender

Four EFL clubs are lining up a January move for former Leeds United defender Tom Pearce as he weighs up his next step in English football.

The 27-year-old left-back is available on a free after leaving Montreal at the end of the MLS season.

According to Football Insider, League One pair Barnsley and Reading, alongside League Two sides Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town, have all registered interest in Pearce.

The former Leeds United defender is keen on a return to the EFL and is open to offers across the divisions.

Pearce brings Championship and League One experience and was once tipped for a top-flight future earlier in his career.

With multiple clubs monitoring his situation, a swift decision could follow once the window opens.