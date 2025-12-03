Sunderland and Brentford target rules out AC Milan exit

AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez’s agent insists the 24-year-old will not be leaving the Italian side in the January transfer window.

The forward has struggled with a long-running ankle injury and is yet to hit the heights expected since joining the Rossoneri.

Reports have strongly linked the Mexican striker with January moves to both Sunderland and Brentford.

The Black Cats sounded him out last summer, while the Bees are hunting for extra firepower after a mixed first half of the season.

But Gimenez’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, insists her client is going nowhere in the January transfer window.

“The rumors about a possible move to the Premier League don’t surprise me ,” Pimenta explained in an interview with ESPN.

“But leaving AC Milan isn’t in the cards . And the message I’m getting from the club is the same: everything is fine with Gimenez.”

Pimenta continued: “Santi arrived at Milan in January, and he joined a team that wasn’t top of the table, not to mention struggling. All the actions, messages, and words I’ve received from the club have always been positive.

“There wasn’t a single moment when Milan told me something was wrong. Every time the press talks too much, I call Milan, and the other party always responds: ‘No, we’re calm. Everything’s fine, thanks.’”

Pimenta added: “I’m not surprised that the Premier League wants him. It seems normal to me that one, two, or three clubs are interested. But the idea of ​​him leaving Milan doesn’t exist.”

AC Milan paid Feyenoord £30m for the striker just a year ago, but injuries, pressure and a barren scoring run have pushed the situation to breaking point.