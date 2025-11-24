Wrexham move for Ligue 1 sensation – but face competition from Sunderland and Newcastle United

Wrexham have launched a bold move to sign Ligue 1 wonderkid Sidiki Cherif – but face a major fight to get the deal done.

The 18-year-old Angers striker has erupted onto the scene this season, and the Red Dragons want him leading their ambitious rise.

According to Football Insider, Wrexham scouts have watched Cherif several times and registered firm interest.

But the French starlet carries a £17m valuation, and they aren’t alone in the chase. Newcastle United and Sunderland are also eyeing the teenager after his explosive run of goals against top-flight giants Monaco and Marseille.

Cherif is under contract until 2028 and Angers hold all the power, meaning the Welsh side must dig deep to have any chance.