Ipswich Town line up move for Birmingham City star if their push to land Sheffield United striker falls short

Ipswich Town are lining up a move for Birmingham City striker Lyndon Dykes if their push to land Patrick Bamford falls short this month.

The Tractor Boys are hunting extra firepower as they chase automatic promotion and want an experienced forward ready to make an instant impact.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich have already explored Bamford’s availability but expect the Sheffield United man to extend his stay.

That has triggered a switch of focus towards Dykes, who has struggled for regular minutes at St Andrew’s this season.

Kieran McKenna’s side are keen on a loan deal and are prepared to cover the Scotland international’s reported £14,000-a-week wages.

The 30-year-old’s Championship pedigree, physical presence and proven goal threat make him an appealing option as Ipswich aim to keep pressure on the top two in the promotion race.