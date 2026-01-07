Jorgen Strand Larsen transfer odds: Where will Jorgen Strand Larsen play after the January transfer window?

Wolves are narrow favourites to keep striker Jorgen Strand Larsen after the January transfer window, priced at 2.75 in the latest football transfer odds.

Nottingham Forest are right behind at 3.00, which underlines just how tight this market is.

The Norway international is under a long-term contract at Molineux, so any move would likely require a major fee and Wolves’ approval.

He made a fast impact after arriving, showing he can handle the Premier League and adding physicality, pressing and link-up play to Wolves’ attack.

However, inconsistency and a patchy run in front of goal this season has sparked fresh speculation about a possible switch.

Forest’s need for a reliable No.9 keeps them firmly in the conversation, while Crystal Palace are 6.00 if they decide to act. Tottenham and Newcastle are both 9.00, with West Ham 13.00. Everton and Aston Villa are outsiders at 17.00.

For football transfer betting fans, the football transfer odds still lean towards Strand Larsen staying at Wolves, but it is far from settled.