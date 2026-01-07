Sunderland boss hints at January exit for West Brom and Coventry City target

Luke O’Nien’s future at Sunderland has been thrown into doubt after boss Regis Le Bris admitted the defender could leave before the January window shuts, with West Brom and Coventry City both watching closely.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular minutes following Sunderland’s summer rebuild and a recent shoulder injury, despite remaining a hugely respected figure inside the dressing room.

Interest from Championship promotion hopefuls has now intensified as clubs look to strengthen late in the window.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, Le Bris confirmed talks will take place over O’Nien’s future but stressed the versatile veteran remains a valued influence behind the scenes. However, with limited game time available, a move cannot be ruled out.

“We have to think about everything with him. It is not only about game time, it is about the work that goes on behind the scenes and everything else that is important there,” said Le Bris.

“It is a tough balance. Sometimes, a player can have an ambition on one side of wanting to play, but then on the other side we might know how important they can be in the dressing room. That will be part of the discussion, definitely.”

West Brom and Coventry are monitoring developments, and a late twist could yet see the popular Black Cats stalwart heading for a fresh challenge before deadline day.