Ipswich and Stoke in battle for German defender

Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich Town. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ipswich Town and Stoke City are ready to go head-to-head for FC Lugano centre-back Antonios Papadopoulos as both clubs prepare for a crucial January window.

The German defender has emerged as a top target as the Championship duo push for promotion.

According to Football Insider, both sides are keeping close tabs on the 26-year-old, who has Champions League experience from his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Papadopoulos is entering the final 18 months of his contract, making him an attractive mid-season option.

Ipswich and Stoke are both firmly in the hunt for a top-six finish, and managers Kieran McKenna and Mark Robins want defensive reinforcements to maintain momentum.

Papadopoulos has been a regular for Lugano this season, starting 17 games and impressing in both domestic and European competition.

