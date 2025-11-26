Sunderland and Brentford eye AC Milan striker in January raid

Sunderland and Brentford are plotting moves for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez as the 24-year-old Mexican’s future hangs in the balance.

The forward has struggled with a long-running ankle injury and is yet to hit the heights expected since joining the Rossoneri.

According to Calciomercato, Gimenez is now firmly on the market, with both Sunderland and Brentford showing interest ahead of the January window.

The Black Cats sounded him out last summer, while the Bees are hunting for extra firepower after a mixed first half of the season.

AC Milan paid Feyenoord £30m for the striker just a year ago, but injuries, pressure and a barren scoring run have pushed the situation to breaking point.

With Fenerbahce also lurking, competition is heating up – and £17m could be enough to seal the deal. AC Milan look ready to cash in.