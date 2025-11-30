Exclusive: Southampton join Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday in race for Man Utd ace

Southampton have entered the race to sign Manchester United youngster Gabriele Biancheri on loan in January – joining Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday in pursuit of the exciting teenage forward.

The 19-year-old Welsh attacker has caught the eye of several Championship clubs after an impressive spell with United’s U21 side, where he has scored 11 goals in 31 appearances this season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Saints are reportedly keen to strengthen his attacking options for the second half of the campaign and views Gabriele Biancheri as a player capable of adding energy and flair to his frontline.

With Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday also pushing for a deal, Manchester United will weigh up their options carefully before deciding which club can offer the youngster the best opportunity for regular first-team football.