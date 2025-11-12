Sheffield Wednesday plot January swoop for Man Utd duo

Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a double swoop for Manchester United youngsters Gabriele Biancheri and Victor Musa ahead of the January transfer window.

According to United in Focus, the Championship strugglers want to bring the teenage duo to Hillsborough on loan as boss Henrik Pedersen looks to add spark to his goal-shy side.

The Owls have already had success with United prospect Harry Amass, and now want to repeat the trick with Biancheri and Musa – both 19 – who have impressed in United’s academy ranks.

Biancheri, a Welsh youth international, has bagged 11 goals in 31 games for United’s U21s, while Musa, born in Spain, is known for his pace and creativity up front.

Wednesday sit rock-bottom of the Championship – and Pedersen hopes a bit of Old Trafford magic can help save their season.