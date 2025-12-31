Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Man Utd, Aston Villa and Inter in race for Bosnian defender

The battle to sign Sassuolo sensation Tarik Muharemovic has intensified, with Nottingham Forest now joining Manchester United, Aston Villa and Inter in the hunt for the Bosnia and Herzegovina defender.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Inter were already being linked with the centre-back, but Ontheminute.com understands that Forest have added their name after fresh scouting reports rated the 22-year-old highly.

Muharemovic’s electrifying display in Sassuolo’s 3-1 win at the Mapei Stadium, featuring a goal, an assist, and a dominant defensive performance, has accelerated interest ahead of the January window.

With Forest planning a major defensive reshuffle in 2026, club chiefs are said to be considering an early move to beat rivals to his signature.

But Sassuolo will demand a hefty fee, especially with Juventus holding a 50 per cent sell-on clause, meaning the bidding war could soar.