Exclusive: Blackburn join Sheffield Wednesday in race for Man Utd starlet

Blackburn Rovers have joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Manchester United youngster Gabriele Biancheri on loan in January.

Ontheminute.com understands that Rovers are the latest Championship club to express interest in the 19-year-old forward, who has been in fine form for United’s U21s this season.

Biancheri – a Wales youth international – has impressed scouts with his sharp finishing and movement, netting 11 goals in 31 games for the Red Devils’ academy side.

Blackburn boss Valerien Ismael is eager to add more pace and creativity to his attack after a mixed start to the campaign, and Biancheri is seen as an exciting short-term option.

With Sheffield Wednesday also pushing for a deal, United face a decision on where the teenager will gain the best first-team experience when the window opens.