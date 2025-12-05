Brighton track Aston Villa starlet as Baleba successor plan begins

Brighton are eyeing Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde as they begin drawing up a potential replacement for £100m-rated Carlos Baleba.

The 21-year-old Dutch talent has impressed under Unai Emery and his rise has not gone unnoticed on the south coast.

According to The Telegraph, Brighton have been monitoring Bogarde closely this season as they prepare for the possibility of Baleba being sold next summer.

With Premier League giants circling the Cameroonian midfielder, the Seagulls are already planning ahead.

Bogarde, nephew of former Chelsea and Barcelona defender Winston Bogarde, has made 15 appearances for Villa this term and shone in the Europa League.

His value has surged past £25m following his development from Feyenoord’s academy and a successful loan at Bristol Rovers.