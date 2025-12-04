Blackburn and Hull set for January battle to land Wrexham star

Blackburn Rovers and Hull City are gearing up for a January tussle to sign Wrexham striker Ryan Hardie.

The 28-year-old has struggled for minutes since arriving from Plymouth Argyle and could now be offered a way out of North Wales.

According to Football League World, both Blackburn and Hull have registered interest as they look to boost their attacking options for the second half of the Championship season.

Hardie has made just nine appearances for Wrexham this term, scoring once, and his long-term future at the Racecourse Ground is increasingly uncertain.

Blackburn see Hardie as extra firepower to help drag them away from danger, while Hull view him as added depth as they chase a top-six finish.

With January fast approaching, Wrexham may be forced to decide whether to keep Hardie, or cash in.