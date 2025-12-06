Exclusive: Aston Villa jumps into midfielder melt-down for RB Leipzig wonderkid

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign 19-year-old midfield sensation Assan Ouedraogo, adding another Premier League contender to the battle.

The German youth international has already attracted attention from both Manchester United and Chelsea, as his performances for RB Leipzig roar into life.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa first spotted Ouedraogo during his time at Schalke 04, and their interest never faded.

United and Chelsea are also watching closely, while Leipzig hold the cards with no release clause in his contract. The Saxony side will demand a top-tier offer to even consider letting him go.

Assan Ouedraogo, with three goals and four assists this season, is being pitched as a future star. Villa now must step up to catch up with England’s big hitters in this three-way chase.