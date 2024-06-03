Aston Villa and Newcastle target Schalke wonderkid

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are making moves to sign Schalke’s talented midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, according to Sky Germany.

The 18-year-old impressed in Bundesliga 2 last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances.

Villa’s Unai Emery and Newcastle’s Eddie Howe are keen to secure the services of the Germany U17 international, who has a reported asking price of just £12 million.

However, Assan Ouedraogo prefers a Bundesliga move, with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt also pushing for his signature in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Additionally, the teenager hopes to be loaned back to Schalke for one more season, a plan not favored by the interested Premier League clubs.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle will need to present compelling offers to lure Ouedraogo to England amidst stiff competition from Bundesliga clubs.

Liverpool, Everton and Brighton have previously been linked with the talented midfielder.